Waffles is a five-year-old Labrador who was used for breeding and has sadly never had the opportunity to live in a home before. She may need some extra support to adjust to home life but in general Waffles is a happy-go-lucky character. She is overweight and new owners will need to keep up her exercise and feeding regime without her going hungry.

Meet the Ice Lolly pups - Rocket (M), Fab (F), Calippo (F), Slush (F) and Twister (F) - who were an accidental litter and are now looking for their new homes. We believe their parentage to be a real mixture but believe they will grow to be medium to large dogs. They are bright and active little pups who are keen to learn. They can live with children over 12 years and will suit owners who have had dogs before.

Billy is a young and active lurcher who is looking for an owner who can complete further training with him. He will need owners who are committed to helping him with his dog-to-dog interactions. Billy is going to need a combination of walks in quieter areas away from other dogs so he can enjoy some down time. It would be ideal if owners had access to a private/hired field. He travels well in the car.

Cooper is a charming Staffie cross ready to embark on a new adventure. He is seeking a home which recognises his potential and gives him the opportunity to learn new skills. He is still building confidence around other dogs. Cooper would like a home with older children of 14-plus and would also appreciate having someone at home for the majority of the day.

Penny is in search of an adult-only home in a quiet rural location where she can explore nature to her heart's content. A home with a secure garden or ample outdoor space would be perfect. Penny thrives in the company of other dogs and would benefit from living with a dog which can be both a playmate and a companion on walks.