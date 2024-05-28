HOW quickly things change on Barry high street. As one ice cream shop closes, another one opens.
At the beginning of May, Cadwaladers, on the Island, announced it was closing its doors. Now it’s been revealed a new store is moving in there.
The owners of popular Penarth fish and chip shop The Posh Fish and Chip Company are closing that store and starting ice cream shop ‘Scoop’ on Paget Road.
Owner Laura Davenport described it as moving on to ‘bigger and better things’ as they move into the old Cadwaladers site.
“We are hugely excited and will be opening in the next few weeks,” said Ms Davenport. “It feels like everything has slotted into place.”
Posh Fish and Chip Company was started by Ms Davenport’s partner Hamid Kowsor, with their flagship store in Llandaff, Cardiff, and there might be one coming to Barry – subject to planning.
For now, Ms Davenport says Scoop is starting with ice cream and coffee and confirmed the new store will be dog friendly.
Ms Davenport says her and Mr Kowsor, who are both from Barry, are delighted be opening in town – which might save them having to travel those extra miles in the car.
“We are from Barry and when we were in Penarth we were spending a lot of time travelling between the two towns," said Ms Davenport.
It’s a prime time to be opening in Barry, with an extra special event taking place some time this year – the filming of the final Gavin and Stacey episode! Something Ms Davenport says she wants Scoop to be ready for.
“Hopefully we'll be ready for James Corden and co when they come and film,” said Ms Davenport.
Cadwaladers and Black Tab go on Paget Road and 'Scoop' swoops in
Cadwaladers shut its doors on Monday, May 6, in what was perceived a blow for Barry as the island enters the tourist season
The reason for the closure was said to be because of the economic climate and a downturn in business.
Then, store next door to Cadwaladers; Black Tab Bikers announced it was set to close too, describing the high street as ‘dying’.
But, there seems to be a hint of life, with new ice cream shop Scoop moving into the Cadwaladers site.
Run by the owners of the Posh Fish And Chip company in Penarth – which will subsequently close – Scoop aims to open in June.
Got a story in Barry? Email harry.jamshidian@newsquest.co.uk.
