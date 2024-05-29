JS MediVape Lounge officially opened its doors on Fairoak Avenue in Newport on Friday, May 24, and is the brainchild of owner and founder Jay Fagan.

Mr Fagan's aim for the store is to provide a "safe space" and environment for patients to get the equipment they need without any judgement.

He said that many people may not be aware that medicinal cannabis is now legal, provided it is prescribed by a doctor.

The UK Government announced that medicinal cannabis was legal if prescribed by a doctor in October 2018.

The announcement confirmed that doctors would, for the first time, be able to prescribe cannabis-based medicines legally if they agreed that "their patients could benefit from this treatment".

In making this law change, Home Secretary at the time, Sajid Javid had listened to concerns from families with children with conditions including severe epilepsy.

With his new store, Mr Fagan hopes to be able to provide support and help to people within his community that may be unaware of this, and be able to guide them to a number of clinics for further support.

He said: "My aim is provide safe environments for patients to come and socialise and not have the discrimination and stigma around there medication.

"I aim open more safe places and provide this equipment at low cost rent for essential access to many across the community.

"I have had huge support in medical cannabis industry in what I’m doing and it is what is needed to help spread the knowledge and help people on their journey with the medication."

He added that the store sells the equipment to support people, such as specialist machines.

As part of his commitment to the community, Mr Fagan has also organised boat trips, specialist doctors coming to the lounge, vape demonstrations and holistic events.

He added: "I'm really passionate about this, and am taking big steps because my aim is to make a big impact for medicinal cannabis and spread the knowledge that is available."

If you would like to find out more, JS MediVape Lounge can be found on Facebook.