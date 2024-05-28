South Wales Argus
LIVE: Major traffic jams on M4 westbound as delays build

M4 westbound near Magor experiencing major delays

By Sallie Phillips

  • Major delays are being reported on the M4 westbound at J23A for Magor
  • Delays of 14 minutes and increasing are being reported
  • Congestion is currently all the way back to J26 for Malpas

