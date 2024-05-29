The Pencelli Hotel, standing prominently in Treorchy, has had a long reputation of hosting famous personalities from the world of cinema and politics and could now be set for a glittering future, having been auctioned off.

The property, known for its history that dates back to the 18th century, was listed with a guide price of £173,000 and sold for £180,000 upon attracting a total of five bids from three different bidders.

The former hostelry on Pencai Terrace is nestled by the town's Pengelli Bowls Club, a pristine green and Ysradfechan Park, and was sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "The Pencelli Hotel oozes history from every square inch of its bricks and mortar.

"It has had a celebrated past over many years and is now well placed to repeat its multi award winning journey at the centre of its unique community after being bought at auction."

Ms Bisley added that the ground floor of the Hotel offers numerous facilities, making it viable for several different uses.

The décor harks back to a more traditional era, housing a bar area, a lounge, a pool room area, a commercial kitchen and toilets.

At the rear of the property is a beer garden, providing additional seating and a coach house which might be suitable for further development subject to the relevant permissions.

The vendor of the former hotel commented on its location, nestled in the south Wales valleys at the head of Treorchy which bagged the title of 'Best town in the Great British High Street Awards 2020'.

The seller also highlighted the scenic views surrounding the property adding: "With the location and proximity of the town and local amenities this makes The Pencelli Hotel both perfect for future business and ideal for numerous commercial opportunities."

Furthermore, access to the surrounding area is excellent, with a bus stop across the road from the property and a train station that's less than a two minute walk away.

This offers an easy link to the capital and surrounding areas.

The vendor added nostalgically: "The Pencelli was renowned for its real ales, real ciders and live music that attracted customers from near and far including politicians, sportspeople and TV celebrities.

"It is said that Hollywood mega stars Richard Burton & Elizabeth Taylor were frequently seen in the back snug of the Pencelli."

The property, having served as a pillar of the community for many years, is now ready to welcome its next phase of life after being sold at auction.

It holds promise not just as a public house, but also as a potential option for an AirBNB, or residential accommodation on the upper floors.

The vendor also suggested alternative uses such as a restaurant, gym, hotel or residential development.