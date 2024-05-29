Members of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were seen in Newport city centre at around 11am on Tuesday morning, alongside fire engines.

According to the service, their presence was due to a fire in the nearby Barclays Bank on Commercial Street.

The fire was deemed to be minor and accidental, having occurred in the lift shaft, while the service also confirmed the fire was out by the time crews arrived on the scene.

In a statement provided to the Argus, a South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "At approximately 10:38am, SWFRS was called to an incident at Barclays Bank in Newport city centre, in which there was a small fire in the lift shaft.

"The fire was out on arrival of crews, who investigated the scene before ventilating the basement using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

"This fire was deemed accidental.

"STOP message received at 11:46am."