Those who made it through the audition stage will once again be looking to impress judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli as well as those watching at home.

In the first semi-final that took place on Monday (May 27) opera singer Innocent Massuki and the Sslaubi Performance Troupe earned the first two spots in the final.

Alesha Dixon described Masuku as “the one to beat”, while fellow judge Bruno Tonioli said his act was “flawless”.

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell described the production by Ssaulabi Performance Troupe as “one of the best” live acts he’d seen in the history of the ITV talent show.

With only a limited number of spots up for grabs here's who will be competing for a couple of them in Tuesday night's semi-final.

Who are tonight’s semi-final acts performing on Britain’s Got Talent?





In total, there will be 40 acts performing across five semi-finals this week, with the eight acts tonight including:

Ravi's Dream Team

Genevieve Cote

Lady Grenades

Matteo Fraziano

Ace Clvrk

Jack Rhodes

Blitzers

Haribow

What time is Britain’s Got Talent on tonight?





The second live semi-final of Britain's Got Talent 2024 will be on ITV1 and ITVX from 8pm tonight.

Alongside that, there will be a guest performance from the cast of the West End musical Frozen led by Samantha Barks and Laura Dawkes.

Each of the eight acts will be hoping to make it to the final on June 2 for their chance to show off their talent at the Royal Variety Performance and take home the £250,000 cash prize.