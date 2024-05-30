The One Stop franchise opened a new store in Blackwood on Bryn Road last week.

The brand-new store opened on Friday, May 24 with a special launch celebration attended by members of the local community.

Customers joined in with the celebrations, with branded One Stop hessian shopper bags handed out to the first 50 customers.

Five lucky customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each!

Customers filled the aisles, delighted to welcome One Stop to the area and looked around the freshly fitted-out store.

The new convenience store will provide the area with quality products and great deals on items people need every day, alongside treats for the whole family.

One Stop have built their reputation on integrating stores within local communities and providing shoppers with a wide range of products on their doorstep.

Alongside well-known brands, the store will also stock a variety of One Stop’s own label products including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts – customers really can enjoy top-quality food, without the price tag.

Customers can also take advantage of the £3.90 lunchtime meal deal featuring a tasty range of fresh sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks or stock up on grocery essentials or that missing ingredient for tonight’s dinner.

Customers can play the National lottery, pay their bills via PayPoint and grab a coffee in store. The store will also have a range of chilled beers and wines and a variety of newspapers and magazines.

The new store at Bryn Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, Gwent, NP12 3LZ is open 7:30am until 9pm every day.