The A40 near the Gibraltar Tunnels will be closed southbound between the A40/A449 junction at Raglan to the A40/A466 junction north of the Gibraltar Tunnels in Monmouth between 8pm and 6am each night from tonight until Wednesday, June 26.

This is to enable essential carriageway resurfacing works to be carried out on the road.

The following sections of road will be closed:

Overnight closure A40 Southbound between A40/A466 Junction and the A40/A449 junction at Raglan between 20:00 – 06:00.

Overnight closure of the A40 on-slip at Mitchell Troy between 20:00 – 06:00.

Overnight closure of both on and off slips at Monmouth Services Southbound between 20:00 – 06:00.

The work will not be carried out during weekends or bank holidays during this period, with the road allowed to reopen during these times.

The works have been ongoing since March 12, and had been delayed by adverse weather.