Platfform’s Oliver Townsend has been announced as the new board chairperson of The Wallich, the leading Welsh charity addressing homelessness.

Mr Townsend replaces interim chairperson Cinzia Porcedda and former chairperson Will Henson.

He's been involved with The Wallich since 2014, officially joining its board last year, and taking over as the chairperson in April.

Currently working as the head of connections and change for mental health charity Platfform, Mr Townsend also played a significant role at Cymorth Cymru, developing homelessness policies.

He brings a wealth of knowledge to The Wallich Board from his professional background inland experiences.

Mr Townsend said: "The Wallich makes a huge difference.

"They speak with a powerful voice based on experience and expertise, and they work to put the people they support first."

He recalls his first impression of their work, saying: "I was moved by their progressive vision for tackling homelessness, their approach to compassionate harm reduction around substance use and their dedication to working with people that other services might turn away."

The Wallich, which serves more than 7,000 individuals annually, operates under three critical objectives: helping the homeless, keeping people out of the streets, and creating opportunities for people.

Mr Townsend believes that these efforts testify to The Wallich's legacy.

Interim CEO Sian Aldridge expressed confidence in Mr Townsend's new role.

She said: "Under his leadership of our board of trustees, we know they will steer us to drive evidence-led innovation, and we welcome challenge to our senior team when we need it."