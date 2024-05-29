The shindig, which celebrates the return of long sunny days, will take place on Friday, June 21.

Festival favourites, Beatles Dub Club, covers band The Switchtones and DJ Daryll will provide the entertainment.

The brewery, renowned for its award-winning beers, will serve as an exclusive setting for an evening of fantastic music aimed at raising funds for St David's Hospice Care.

Entry costs £10 per person, with a complimentary can of beer on arrival for those over 18.

The Beatles Dub Club, under the guise of DJ Chris Arnold, will offer a special DJ set featuring remixed tracks from The Beatles' collection.

The act amassed huge crowds in the 2022 festival season, performing at notable festivals like Glastonbury, Shambala, and Green Man.

Its popularity even resulted in a personal invitation by Fatboy Slim to perform at his 'All Back To Minehead' Weekender at Butlins.

Back by popular demand, South Wales favourite, The Switchtones will also be performing.

They are known for their covers of classic floor-fillers that invigorate the crowd and get them dancing.

DJ Daryll, a party starter, will kick off the evening with a selection of the best tunes from popular decades.

It's not just adults getting in on the fun either, under 18's can stay until 9.30pm.

The summer party at Tiny Rebel's Brewery promises an afternoon and evening of good music, great beer, and most importantly, an opportunity to support the essential work of St David's Hospice Care. Tickets are available at the St David's Hospice website.