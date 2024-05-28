Daniel Popescu, 29, hid behind a parked car with a large knife and waited for Andreea Pintili to return home to Coronation Place, Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil on December 5, 2023.

As she tried to run from him, she fell to the floor and Popescu repeatedly stabbed her.

Ms Pintili, who was 29 at the time of the incident and 37 weeks pregnant with Popescu’s child, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment and later discharged.

Schools were placed under lockdown for several hours during the incident.

Popescu pleaded guilty to attempted murder and stalking at a hearing earlier this year.

Appearing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, the Recorder of Cardiff Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke handed Popescu a 20-year and four-month extended sentence, comprising 17 years and four months in jail and a further three years on licence.

She said the extended sentence was needed to “protect the public in the future” and despite his guilty pleas said it was “apparent you feel very little true remorse”.

Romanian Popescu must serve two-thirds of his sentence behind bars before the parole board will consider whether he is safe to be released.

Detective Inspector James Morris said: “Daniel Popescu armed himself with a knife and lay in wait for his victim before launching a senseless and sustained act of violence in the middle of the street.

"I can only imagine the fear she must have felt and the impact this disturbing incident has had on her.

“It is clear from the sheer vicious and sustained force he used that his intention was to kill her.

“The strength and bravery of the victim in supporting this prosecution has been extraordinary.

"Unsurprisingly she remains psychologically scarred as a result of the incident, but I know that, thanks to her courage, Daniel Popescu will be unable to harm any further women.

"I hope that today’s sentence will bring at least a degree of closure for her.

“I must also commend the actions of the courageous member of the public for their bravery in running to help the victim after the attack.”

The Live Fear Free Helpline provide help and advice to anyone experiencing domestic violence or abuse, or anyone, including a friend or family member, who knows someone who needs help.

They can be contacted on 0808 80 10 800, or info@livefearfreehelpline.wales. Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.