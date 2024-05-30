Father of two James Yacomen, who is married to Hannah, is planning to walk the 16 miles from Griffithstown to Caerleon and back dressed as a Roman soldier to raise money for the Miscarriage Association.

James, 34, said: "I want to try and break the stigma around talking about a miscarriage. I know times are tough but if anyone could spare anything it would be appreciated so much."

He said: "In May 2023 we had a family holiday booked to Lanzarote. It was the first time taking our eldest on a plane and we were all super excited.

"Two weeks before we had found out that our family of three was to become a family of four. We were over the moon, neither of us had really been planning it but it set our minds that we wanted a second child and were ready for it.

"The first time we knew something was wrong, we were stood outside the toilets just after clearing Spanish border control. My wife told me she was bleeding. We played it off as oh I'm sure its fine, its early days and I'm sure it's just natural after the flight.

"We got our luggage when she started to have cramps and pain. At this point we knew for sure something was wrong.

"Unfortunately, that night at dinner, the bleeding and cramps had gotten a lot worse. I remember us both sitting at dinner crying over what had happened while again trying to present a brave face for our little one.

"Luckily, we had Grandma with us, but it did not make it easier.

I remember going back after dinner and having a shower and bawling my eyes out in the shower. Partly because we had lost a child, but also because I felt so helpless with the situation we were in.

"Between us, we decided that we had to get it together and not spoil the holiday for little one despite what at the time felt like our world falling apart.

"The reason I am sharing this and raising money for the Miscarriage Association is because miscarriage is still a taboo subject. We came home from the holiday and other than the few people who knew about it, we never told anyone else.

"It was never discussed with anyone again, not even between my wife and I.

"The stigma about miscarriage is something that needs to be broken down. In the UK, one in eight pregnancies will end in miscarriage. But no one talks about it.

"It takes a lot to speak up and talk about it and I hope by raising this money it can help a charity which is pushing research and support for those who go through such a horrible tragedy.

"Every year I do one stupid thing for charity. For many years, I worked for the National Roman Legion Museum in Caerleon, spending the majority of my time in Roman attire. I am also an avid gym goer.

"So this year I have decided to combine the two and conduct a long walk in full Roman soldier equipment from my gym in Griffithstown to the Museum in Caerleon and back which is around eight miles one way.

"My gym coach Alastair Eustace and Serena Goodwin have decided to support my with this and will be making it a gym challenge day, whereby people from the gym will walk with me carrying sandbags.

"I also want to add that I am sat here right now as I write this cuddling my rainbow baby who is now seven weeks at the time of writing this."

James set himself the goal of raising £500 and beat that in the first 48 hours.

He said: "A lot of people have promised to donate next week on payday so target may change to £1,000."