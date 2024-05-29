A MAN has been charged and remanded after a large quantity of drugs and cash were seized.
Officers from the Monmouthshire neighbourhood policing team of Gwent Police seized thousands of pounds worth of drugs at a festival in Chepstow.
A large quantity of cash was also recovered during the festival on Friday, May 24.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on drug supply offences at the festival, and he has been charged and remanded into custody.
Gwent Police's Monmouthshire officers confirmed the drugs and cash had been seized through a post shared on their X, formerly Twitter, account at around 5.45pm on Tuesday, May 28.
👮 On 24/05/24, officers from Team 1 Monmouthshire South, arrested a 20y/o male at a festival in #Chepstow, for drug supply offences.— Gwent Police | Monmouthshire Officers (@GPMonmouthshire) May 28, 2024
💊 Thousands of pounds worth of drugs were seized.
🤑 A large quantity of cash was also recovered.
🧑⚖️ The male has been charged & remanded. pic.twitter.com/tEmEvifjnl
