Our reporter Sallie Phillips went down for a review.

Upon entering Pierre's, I was warmly welcomed into the restaurant which immediately gave off a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Pierre's is the first restaurant of its kind in the UK, described as the "ultimate socialising venue" and officially opened its doors on Thursday, May 2.

Despite it only being 5.45pm, the tables were already starting to fill up with early evening diners.

I was given a menu, and after quickly perusing the drinks options, I opted to go for the berry spritz mocktail - my choice was decided on the basis that I knew Pierre's was becoming well-known for their cocktails but I wanted to go for something non-alcoholic.

Berry spritz mocktail - so sweet yet so sharp (Image: NQ)The menu was full of delicious-looking options, both traditionally French and more unique.

Deciding to go for something that most diners may favour, I stuck with the set menu that offers a variety of dishes for each course.

Two courses on this menu will cost £17.95 while three courses cost £21.95.

Pierre's menu offers a delectable mix of French traditional food and unique flavours, as well as its popular cocktails and mocktails (Image: NQ)Service was quick and always welcoming, with my mocktail arriving before I had decided on my food.

I was pleasantly surprised by the deliciously fresh and sweet yet sharp mix of raspberries, lime, cranberry juice and lemonade.

I eventually chose to go all out, and went for three courses, starting with a chicken liver parfait, served with crusty French bread and caramelised red onions and chutney.

My starter chicken liver parfait with crusty bread, red onions and chutney (Image: NQ)The parfait broke apart the moment my fork touched it, and was so sweet and moist.

The onions offered a slight tang and brought a perfect comparison to the smooth parfait, which was full of flavour.

For the main course, I went for the smoked salmon and cod fishcake, served with buttered new potatoes, French beans, black olives, red peppers, plum tomatoes, all on a bed of gem lettuce covered in a sherry and tomato vinaigrette.

Being a fish lover, with a particular favourite in salmon, I had high hopes for this and it did not disappoint.

Smoked salmon and cod fishcake with buttered new potatoes and a variety of vegetables (Image: NQ)The fishcake was perfect, soft, fall apart in my mouth fish encased in crunchy breadcrumbs that had a distinctly smoky taste blending almost perfectly with the flaky cod.

The variety of vegetables were covered in the spicy vinaigrette that complimented the smoky fishcake, along with the buttery new potatoes that provided some substance to the dish, ensuring I felt full following the main course.

The staff were consistently attentive and made sure I had everything I would need, bringing me a second berry spritz mocktail with my main.

Despite being full, I am a dessert lover, always someone to choose pudding over a starter if necessary.

Being in a French bistro, I asked my waiter what they recommended for dessert and was quickly pointed to the French traditional dessert of crème brûlée.

Upon being served, my dessert had a perfectly burnt top that cracked easily the moment my spoon hit it, proving it to be expertly made.

My crème brûlée - perfectly made with a burnt sugar topping that cracked the moment my spoon touched it (Image: NQ)The burnt layer offered a deliciously caramelised sugary crunch to the smooth and silky cream I found underneath.

Between them, the layers offered a kick of caramel and crunch to the sweetness of cream and custard base.

My entire meal was complemented by quick and cheerful service by all members of staff, for whom nothing was too much.

The popularity of Pierre's was clear to see as within less than an hour of sitting down, the bistro was packed with dozens of diners, a mix of couples, friends and groups, all arriving for what I am sure would be a delicious midweek meal.

The mix offered a pleasant hubbub of activity and conversation as I enjoyed my meal, bookended by a cup of English breakfast tea to cleanse my palate after experiencing such a range of different flavours.

If you're looking for somewhere for a meal with friends or a date night, I highly recommend Pierre's where you will find delicious food with excellent service.