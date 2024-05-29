Friends of Animals Wales, based in the village of Pentre, near Treorchy in the Rhondda valley, revealed they had taken in a total of 14 new animals on Monday, May 27.

According to the post, five dachshunds, a poodle, a cairn, a bichon and a litter of six Yorkie cross pups were taken in.

Each of these dogs will need to be seen by the centre's vets to check them for any health concerns and assessed for the type of home they may need before they can be considered for adoption.

In a further post on Tuesday, May 28, it was confirmed that the 14 dogs taken in on Monday have ensured the centre is now "full to the brim" with pets waiting for their forever homes.

As a result, the centre has now launched an urgent call for foster carers and begun a fundraising page to help them afford all the medical care and support the animals will need before they can be rehomed.

The post was ended with a link to the application form to become a foster carer, which can be found here.

The Facebook post reads: "With us taking 14 dogs into rescue yesterday we are full to the brim and are in desperate need of fosters.

"You provide the love and we provide the best vets, food and support. Come be part of a team where YOU really do make a difference and save lives.

"We really do need you and welcome all fosterers along the M4 corridor."

Friends of Animals Wales takes in cats and rabbits as well as dogs, all animals who may be considered unwanted or vulnerable.

The JustGiving page reads: "We are a small independent Charity based in South Wales, who try to help animals in need, mainly dogs, cats and rabbits that are unwanted or vulnerable then find them loving forever homes. We are very proud of our non-destruct policy."

You can donate to their JustGiving page by clicking here, and find out more about the dogs in their care on their Facebook page.