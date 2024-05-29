A cabin in Fishguard was burned to the ground, which resulted in the family losing clothes and tragically their 10-week-old puppy named ‘Ronia.’

The family, Kieran and Nono, with their two daughters Seren and Morla were unharmed.

And now, a GoFundMe page has been set up by their relatives to help rebuild their home.

The page reads: “We have set up this GoFundMe page to help generate support for our relatives who have tragically lost their home to a fire.

“Their cabin has burned to the ground just as they were settling into their new home in the Gwaun valley in west Wales.

“Both Kieran and Nono, along with their two daughters, Seren and Morla, have lost the vast majority of their domestic possessions. Their clothes, their home, and most sadly their puppy 'Ronia' of 10 weeks lost its life in the blaze.

“While Ronia's life is irreplaceable, we can help by generating funds to rebuild their home. We can help replace possessions, their clothes, and to let them know that they are not alone in this time of grief.”

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident in Cwm Seren at 5:26am.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 5.26am on Saturday, May 25th, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Fishguard, Crymych and Milford Haven Fire Stations were called to an incident in Cwm Seren, Fishguard.

“Crews responded to one cabin measuring approximately 10 x 7m that was well alight on their arrival.

“Crews utilised two breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, one main jet, one thermal imaging camera and ceiling hooks to extinguish the fire. The cabin was completely destroyed by fire.

“Crews proceeded to remove metal sheeting from the property to locate and extinguish any remaining hot spots. Crews left the scene at 8.07am.”

More than £3000 has been donated by over fifty people on the GoFundMe page.

To make a donation, visit the website.