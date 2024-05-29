Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, 18, of Tanyfron, Wrexham, and Morgan Jones, 17, of Coedpoeth, Wrexham, sadly died following a collision on Cannock Road on Saturday 25 May.



Dafydd Hûw’s family said: “He was a beautiful soul, a wonderful son, brother, uncle, grandson and family member to all that knew him.

“Dafydd was the kindest loving person you could wish to meet, he had his special ways and was different to anyone else.

“Everyone loved him, the baby of the family.

“Daf would do anything for anyone, albeit moan if he had to tidy his bedroom. He loved his friends more than life itself, and disastrously, this led to his early departure from this world whilst helping a friend on this dreadful night.

“We can take solace that Dafydd would always go out of his way to help his friends.

“We just want to thank his friends for all the wonderful messages and memories they have shared of him and that his short life was filled with lots of love and happiness.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this sad time. But we thank everyone for their kind messages of support.”



Morgan’s family said: “Our loving son and grandson, Morgan, was a kind caring and loving young man who we were so proud of. He was an outdoor person who excelled in rugby, cricket, horse riding and show jumping.

“He will be sadly missed by all his rugby, cricket and equestrian family and his family and friends.

“He was passionate about farming and had secured a place at an agricultural college. He was a very popular young man and was loved by everybody.

“You will be forever missed, Mum, Dad, Taid and Aunt.”



Staffordshire Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision. The teenagers were travelling on the Cannock Road, Penkridge, in a Ford Ka.

They were called just before midnight to reports of a collision and arrived a short time later. Two 17-year-old girls are still in hospital, one in a critical condition.



Family liaison officers are continuing to support their families at this difficult time and ask that their privacy is respected.



Anyone who may have seen the collision, or the vehicle prior to the collision, can email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk, call 101 quoting incident number 813 of 25 May, or message police using Live Chat on their website.

Vicky Pritt-Roberts, Acting Head at Ellesmere College said: "The staff, students, parents and governors from Ellesmere College are shocked and immensely saddened to hear of the tragic death of our Year 13 student, Dafydd Craven-Jones.

"He was a well-known and well-respected member of the school community. His great enthusiasm and caring and considerate nature towards his friends made him a very special person and he will be greatly missed by all.

"We wish to extend our thoughts and condolences to all of his family and friends at this saddest of times.

"Dafydd first joined Ellesmere in 2017 into Year 7. Throughout, he regularly represented the College in sports such as rugby, football and cricket. He was a keen sportsman that thrived in competitive situations. He had excellent team skills – indeed this was one of his particular qualities and always led from the front.

"As a weekly boarder, Dafydd was committed to all aspects of school life and the wider school community. In recent times, he took an active part in supporting the coaching of some of the younger pupils in the College, keen to pass on his knowledge and more importantly, generous with his time.

"He had recently travelled on the school Rugby Tour to Argentina and had just completed his BTEC Sports Certificate. He was very much focussed on a career in the RAF and was planning to join after the completion of his 6th Form.

"He will be greatly missed by all who loved him and knew him."

A Wrexham Rugby Club spokesperson said: “We have huge sadness and a deep sense of loss at the passing of Dafydd and Morgan. They both played at Wrexham through the Mini and Junior Teams and had made their mark in the Youth Team. They were good friends on and off the field of play and the void they leave will not be filled.

“The club has been overwhelmed by the kind messages of support from everyone who knew them and from all the rugby clubs in North Wales and further afield. Our thoughts are now with the families at this heart breaking time and we send our heartfelt condolences.“