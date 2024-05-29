Emergency services were called to reports of a crash on the A4042 at Keeper’s Pond near Blaenavon at 3.46 pm.

Gwent Police along with South Wales Fire and Rescue Services and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene of the crash, which involved two vehicles.

The incident involved a Volkswagen Golf and Volvo V60, two people were taken to hospital with injuries believed not to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Officers have now confirmed that the passenger of the Volvo was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam, is asked to contact the force.

A Spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision near Keeper’s Pond, Blaenavon at around 3.20 pm on Sunday 26 May.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire Rescue Service.

“The collision involved two cars: Volkswagen Golf and Volvo V60. The passenger of the Volvo, a 62-year-old woman was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact us via 101 or social media quoting log reference 2400172685.”