Between packing boxes and picking up the keys for your new pad, one checklist item you won't want to forget is notifying the Royal Mail of your change of address.

The mail service does offer a "Redirection" service which allows your mail to move with you whether you are moving to another part of the UK or abroad.

You can use this Redirection service regardless of whether you're a personal or business customer.

Why do I need to change my address with Royal Mail?

It's important that you change your address with Royal Mail so:

You don't miss any important documents, letters or notices

You don't let your personal details fall into the wrong hands and become a victim of fraud

You receive home mover offers

Does it cost to redirect my post?





Yes, redirecting your post to any UK or abroad address for 3, 6 or 12 months costs from £36.00.

The Royal Mail has advised customers that it does offer concession prices for some personal customers.

These are lower than the standard Redirection prices to those on Universal Credit or Pension Credit.

Here's what you need to know about redirecting your post with the Royal Mail ( PA) (Image: PA)

What do you need to Redirect your post?





There are a few key things that you will need to redirect your mail, according to the postal service.

Firstly, you will need to supply the names and dates of birth of everyone in the household who needs their mail redirected.

You will also need to provide the address and postcode of both your old and new addresses.

The Royal Mail also explains that you need to provide at least 5 working days’ notice of the date you want your Redirection to start.

Additionally, you will also need a valid credit or debit card.

How do I redirect my post with the Royal Mail?





You have a choice, you can log in or register your Royal Mail account to apply with the Redirection form online.

Alternatively, you can apply and buy in person from your closest Post Office.

The Royal Mail also urges that if your application is linked to domestic abuse, you should not apply at the Post Office.

The mail service has issued full guidance on keeping your identity safe via its website.

The full terms and conditions, answers to frequently asked questions and more are available via the Royal Mail website.