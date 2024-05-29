The male swan was found in a pond in the Cefn Golau area in Tredegar, with a fishing line around his leg.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered in an X-Ray that a pellet was discovered in his head.

Sadly, the swan was put to sleep on welfare grounds after rescuers trying to remove the hook – found that it had penetrated the oesophagus and had caused an extensive infection in the neck which could not be treated.

RSPCA Inspector Christine McNeil said: “This is very sad, as this poor swan had really had been through some bad luck.

"He was also on the pond with a female swan and two very young cygnets and was luckily spotted clearly in distress by a member of a public who contacted the RSCPA.

“He had a fishing line around his leg – which I was able to remove, but he also had a fishing line coming from his mouth.

“In addition, a pellet in his head suggested he had been subjected to an air gun attack.

"This must have caused significant pain and distress when it occurred and is also very concerning that this may have been a deliberate attack on this defenceless animal.”

Christine took the swan to a local vets for the X-Rays where the hook and pellet were found, and then he was transferred to RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre in Taunton for further investigations.

“It was hoped surgery may be possible to try and save him – depending on how much damage the hook had done,” she said.

“But sadly, the damage it had caused was untreatable due to an extensive infection in the neck.”

RSPCA issues an information appeal and reminder about fishing litter. Picture: RSPCA (Image: RSPCA)Wildlife are often the target of air rifle attacks, simply because they are out in the open with no one to protect them.

The injuries caused by such attacks are horrific and often fatal. These attacks are often deliberate by people who just don’t care about hurting animals or are deliberately targeting animals to keep them away from Gardens.

The RSPCA is urging for better education and an explanation of the law when buying an air gun.

"They recommend that everyone should receive basic safety training before leaving the shop with an air gun.

If you have any first-hand information about an attack on a swan, you can report it to the RSPCA’s Inspectorate Appeal Line at 0300 123 8018, quoting log number 1270473.

Christine added: “It’s simple – when people are out and about, we urge them to hold on to their littler until there is an opportunity to dispose of it safely and responsibly – or recycle where appropriate.

“As we all strive to create a better world for every animal, this could save an animal's life.”

The RSPCA reports that most anglers are responsible when fishing, but a small minority are failing to properly dispose of their waste and are endangering animals.

She added: “The majority of anglers do dispose of their litter properly and it is frustrating that those who don’t possibly realise how dangerous it is to animals.

“Discarded line in particular is a terrible hazard for wildlife, particularly as it can be almost invisible.

“We strongly urge those who enjoy fishing to be extra cautious to make sure nothing is left behind.

"Most anglers are very responsible when disposing of their litter, but it only takes one piece of snagged line to be left in a tree or dropped near the water to endanger the life of an animal.

“We ask anglers to follow the Angling Trust Anglers Against Litter campaign and make use of recycling schemes to dispose of their waste tackle.”