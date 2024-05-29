Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will go head to head in the first televised leaders’ debate of the General Election campaign next week.
ITV confirmed the Prime Minister and the Labour leader will take part in the show at 9pm on June 4.
The hour-long debate will be moderated by Julie Etchingham and take place in front of a studio audience.
Michael Jermey, ITV’s director of news and current affairs, said: “Millions of viewers value the election debates.
“They provide a chance to see and hear the party leaders set out their pitch to the country, debate directly with each other and take questions from voters.
“ITV is pleased to be broadcasting the first debate in this year’s election campaign.”
How do I register to vote in the General Election?
If you are unsure whether you are registered to vote or not, you can check by contacting your local Electoral Registration Office.
You can go to this Government website and enter your postcode to find your nearest one.
Where do I go to vote for the General Election?
If you are registered, you should receive a polling card through the post informing you of the location of your nearest ballot box.
You can only vote at the polling station location on your card.
However, if you are unsure then you can go to the website here to find your nearest polling station.
You do not need to bring your polling card with you in order to vote as it is not recognised as proof of registration.
Do I need ID to vote in the General Election?
Voters across the UK will be required to show ID to vote in General Elections.
You can use any of the following accepted forms of photo ID when voting at a polling station.
International travel
- Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country
Driving and Parking
- Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)
- A Blue Badge
Local travel
- Older Person’s Bus Pass
- Disabled Person’s Bus Pass
- Oyster 60+ Card
- Freedom Pass
- Scottish National Entitlement Card
- 60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
- Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
Proof of age
- Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
Other government issued documents
- Biometric immigration document
- Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)
- National identity card issued by an EEA state
- Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland
- Voter Authority Certificate
- Anonymous Elector's Document
You will only need to show one form of photo ID. It needs to be the original version and not a photocopy.
You can still use your photo ID if it's out of date, as long as it looks like you.
The name on your ID should be the same name you used to register to vote.
