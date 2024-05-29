ITV confirmed the Prime Minister and the Labour leader will take part in the show at 9pm on June 4.

The hour-long debate will be moderated by Julie Etchingham and take place in front of a studio audience.

Michael Jermey, ITV’s director of news and current affairs, said: “Millions of viewers value the election debates.

“They provide a chance to see and hear the party leaders set out their pitch to the country, debate directly with each other and take questions from voters.

“ITV is pleased to be broadcasting the first debate in this year’s election campaign.”

How do I register to vote in the General Election?





If you are unsure whether you are registered to vote or not, you can check by contacting your local Electoral Registration Office.

You can go to this Government website and enter your postcode to find your nearest one.

Where do I go to vote for the General Election?





If you are registered, you should receive a polling card through the post informing you of the location of your nearest ballot box.

You can only vote at the polling station location on your card.

However, if you are unsure then you can go to the website here to find your nearest polling station.

You do not need to bring your polling card with you in order to vote as it is not recognised as proof of registration.

Do I need ID to vote in the General Election?





Voters across the UK will be required to show ID to vote in General Elections.

You can use any of the following accepted forms of photo ID when voting at a polling station.

International travel

Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country

Driving and Parking

Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)

A Blue Badge

Local travel

Older Person’s Bus Pass

Disabled Person’s Bus Pass

Oyster 60+ Card

Freedom Pass

Scottish National Entitlement Card

60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Proof of age

Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

Other government issued documents

Biometric immigration document

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

National identity card issued by an EEA state

Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland

Voter Authority Certificate

Anonymous Elector's Document

You will only need to show one form of photo ID. It needs to be the original version and not a photocopy.

You can still use your photo ID if it's out of date, as long as it looks like you.

The name on your ID should be the same name you used to register to vote.