The team will be around from June 4 to June 6 to provide information about the condition.

They will be discussing the key symptoms of bowel cancer and the importance of taking screening tests. There will also be a chance to explore an interactive inflatable bowel.

The team will be stationed at the Friars Walk Shopping Centre on June 4, at the Asda Superstore in Pill on June 5 and at the Newport Retail Park on June 6; all sessions run from 10am to 4pm.