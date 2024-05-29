Officers are investigating reports of a brawl in Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, at around 5.55 pm on Tuesday, May 21 and are appealing for information to help find two men.

Liam Wall, 34 and Edress Kaid, 40 were reportedly seen in the area at the time, and officers believe they might have vital information that can assist with enquiries.

Both men have links to the Ebbw Vale and Cardiff areas, officers are asking the public not to approach them.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wall and Kaid can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400166460.

“You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”