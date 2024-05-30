Dance Days, organised by Taliesin Arts Centre, will take place at Swansea's National Waterfront Museum on June 1, bringing together a variety of performers for free.

Running from Saturday, June 1 to Sunday, June 2, the festival will include traditional and contemporary, circus, and aerial performances at different locations across the marina.

The line up includes BirdGang & the Place - Book 4 Shorts, Bristol Breakers, CanDo Hub UK, Chinese in Wales Association - A Nation of Etiquette, Circus Eruption, County Youth Dance Company, Daryl & Co + Mimbre - Look Mum, No Hands!, Dripping Tap - Webster and Jones, Exist Skate Park, Highly Sprung – CastAway, Iberians & Latin Americans in Wales, Jeanefer Jean-Charles - Black Victorians, Kitsch & Sync Collective - Madame Deficit, Luminarium – Timisien, Madam Mango - HMS Stormys, Swansea University Cheerleading Society, Swansea University Dance Society and Swansea Young Musicians Network (SYMN).

Craig Warrington Morrow, artistic and cultural programme manager at Taliesin Arts Centre, shared his excitement, saying: "We are thrilled to organise another Dance Days Festival; it has become a highlight of Swansea's summertime events and significantly contributes to the vibrant arts scene in our community by giving Swansea residents and visitors the chance to enjoy world-class performances at no cost."

He also expressed particular enthusiasm about Swansea Young Musician's Network performing this year.

He said: "This year, we are particularly excited to have Swansea Young Musician's Network, a youth-led citywide cooperation, play.

"Catch these up-and-coming musicians at one of our pop-up locations."

All interested participants can join the lively event, and no booking is required for Dance Days 2024.

The free festival can be enjoyed by all ages.

The full programme for Dance Days 2024 can be accessed online.