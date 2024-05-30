JOSHUA WILLIAMS, 21, of Stamford Court, Newport was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Cwmbran on May 7, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £300 compensation.

BRANDON PHILLIPS, 23, of Derwendeg Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to a motor vehicle and a front door on February 17, 2023.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £300 compensation, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

GARETH WAY, 42, of Marlborough Road, Six Bells, Abertillery was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for two years after he admitted drink-driving 74 with microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Richmond Road on March 30.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

CHRISTOPHER ADAM HEAL, 31, of Edward Street, Abertillery must pay £444 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 79mph in a 50mpn zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

CLAUDINE CAMERON, 57, of Maple Close, Abergavenny must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CERI MORGAN, 41, of North Avenue, Tredegar must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 40mpn zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on October 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GORDON PRICE, 53, of High Close, Nelson, Caerphilly must pay £383 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing £130 worth of goods from Aldi in Tir-y-Berth on December 1, 2023.

SHANE BRUCE GREEN, 35, of Railway Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 40mpn zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on October 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GETHIN DAVID PATERSON, 49, of Llys Cyncoed, Oakdale, near Blackwood must pay £414 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 40mpn zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on October 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NINA PURSEY, 47, of Park View, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the B4245 Pengam, Blackwood on October 31, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.