These dedicated pupils from all over Wales assembled at the National Eco-Committee hosted by Eco-Schools Wales to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Eco-Schools programme, a well-respected global initiative encouraging youth to create environmental change.

The National Eco-Committee event took place over three days from May 21 in Carmarthen, moving to Mold on May 22, and ending in Caerphilly on May 23.

Each event was a dynamic day of learning, teamwork and celebration, with Caerphilly's event noted for 60 primary school students from 14 schools taking part.

In an engaging session titled 'One Planet Party', the students took part in an interactive workshop where they explored ways to reduce their environmental impact during special occasions.

They learnt from worldwide examples and shared updates on their eco-projects, inspiring each other with their unique ideas.

Callum, a student at Ynysddu Primary School, enthusiastically shared his school's air quality monitoring project, saying: "We do this by looking at the types of lichen growing on different surfaces.

"For example, areas with more nitrogen-loving lichen, like the kind we found near the rugby club car park, show poorer air quality from car fumes.

"That's why we're encouraging people to turn their engines off completely when parked – it can make a real difference!"

In the last 30 years, Eco-Schools has become the world's largest environmental education programme.

It currently engages 19.5 million students from 75 countries.

In Wales, it's coordinated by Keep Wales Tidy and receives funding from the Welsh Government.

Tim Wort, manager of Eco-Schools at Keep Wales Tidy, said: "The National Eco-Committee isn’t just about celebrating Eco-Schools Wales' achievements; it's a chance for young environmental leaders to connect with a global movement.

"The world has changed a lot in thirty years, but one thing that has remained constant is the unwavering spirit of our Eco-Schools. They continue to make their voices heard and take action to make their schools, communities and entire planet more sustainable."

The 30th-anniversary celebrations of Eco-Schools will continue throughout the summer term in Wales.

For more information, visit the Eco-Schools Wales website.