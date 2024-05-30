A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to voyeurism.
Stephen Murphy, 48, has denied recording a woman doing a private act to obtain sexual gratification last year.
The defendant, of Pen-Y-Groes, Oakdale, Blackwood entered his not guilty plea at Cardiff Crown Court.
Murphy is set to stand trial on December 9.
The defendant was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by David Pinnell.
Murphy was granted conditional bail by Judge Paul Hobson.
