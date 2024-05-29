Developer Bowen Investments Ltd has applied to convert 20 Usk Street into a house in multiple occupation.

Plans show a ground-floor kitchen and lounge would both become bedrooms, as would a first-floor bathroom.

The second-floor rooms would be reconfigured to include a small bathroom.

HMOs are typically properties in which single, unrelated adults have their own bedrooms but share other facilities such as kitchens, living rooms or bathrooms.

The plans for the house in Usk Street show some of the bedrooms would have en-suite bathrooms.

A planning statement, written by agents LRJ Planning on behalf of the applicant, said the property is in a “sustainable location” with “a raft of amenities” nearby.

If the HMO is approved, a bike and bin storage area will be installed in place of the current garage.

The property’s future use would not cross the 15% threshold for HMOs in the neighbourhood, the agents claimed, adding there was “no evidence to suggest that the use of the property as an HMO would have any impact on neighbour amenity”.

The application is currently out for public consultation, and can be viewed on the Newport City Council website under reference 24/0401.