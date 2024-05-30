Asaga restaurants opened its first noodle bar on Commercial Street in Newport City Centre in 2016 and expanded to Swansea and Cwmbran before crossing the border to open branches in Swindon and the favourite holiday destination of Weston-super-Mare in 2023.

The chain’s Cwmbran-based founder Shuxin Liu has applied to Torfaen Borough Council for a certificate to confirm it can use a unit at the Court Road Industrial Estate in Llantarnam for food manufacturing and distribution.

Plans show the production kitchen, for distribution only to the Asaga chain, would include a 150 gallon tilting horizontal agitator mixing kettle, a 100 gallon stationary horizontal agitator mixing kettle and a 60 gallon pasta kettle.

The application is being considered by Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department.