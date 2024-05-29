A MOBILE phone mast could be put up at a Blaenavon industrial estate.
Applicants Cornerstone, which describes itself as the UK’s leading mobile infrastructure services company, has asked Torfaen Borough Council whether it will require its prior approval for a base station, a 20 metre monopole with six antennas, a transmission dish and equipment cabinets.
It has selected a site at Heritage Court Road at the Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate and has said it is will agree to Torfaen Borough Council’s request the mast is finished in black or dark green to blend in with trees and lessen the visual impact from further away.
The site is part of the Blaenavon World Heritage Area.
Torfaen council’s planning department must decide whether a full planning application is required.
