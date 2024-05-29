Gwent Police were called to an address in Farm Road, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly at around 3.20 pm yesterday afternoon to reports of a dog attack.

Police attended alongside firearms officers and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The force confirms that the dog, identified as an XL Bully, was registered with DEFRA which is the Department for Environmental, Food & Rural Affairs.

Police confirm that the XL Bully was humanely destroyed by a veterinary surgeon.

A Spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We were called to an address in Farm Road, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, at around 3.20pm on Tuesday 28 May, following a report of a dog attack.

“Officers attended, along with specially trained firearms officers, and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

“A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“The dog, an XL Bully, was DEFRA registered.

“The dog was humanely destroyed by a veterinary surgeon.”

It is now a criminal offence to own an XL Bully in England and Wales without an exemption certificate after rules restricting ownership were introduced on December 31, 2023.

This is the third incident that took place in Caerphilly, after Jack Liz, 10 was killed at a house in Penyrheol, Caerphilly on November 8, 2021 by an American XL Bully named Beast – which weighed more than eight stone by the time it was 15 months old.

Also in Caerphilly, Shirley Patrick, 83 died after a dog attack in December 2022 by an XL Bully breed.

Jack and Shirley lived just half a mile away from each other in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, and died one year apart.