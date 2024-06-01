As half-term is in full swing, families will be looking to spend their weekend off work with the children before they head back to school.
Whitsun half-term began on Monday, May 27 and lasts until Friday, May 31 with parents looking for ways to entertain the kids for the half-term weekend.
We look at the top five events and activities to do this weekend across Gwent and the surrounding area.
Judgement Day - Cardiff
See the Dragons face the Scarlets in one big event at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, June 1
The match will kick off at 3 pm before Cardiff takes on the Ospreys in a doubleheader.
Tickets for the match are priced at £25 for adults and £10 for Juniors.
Plastic Fantastic Party – Tredegar
Do you have a daughter who is a huge Barbie fan? Then Bedwellty House & Park are hosting a Barbie-themed party on Saturday, June 1.
It will have dancing, games, a sing-along, and Barbie makeovers, with a pink dress code.
The cost will be £20 per child (under 12s) and £10 per adult.
The Magic Bookmark – Newport
Families are invited to the Riverfront Theatre to see Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Mama G in a brand-new panto adventure.
See classic panto villain Book Worm, which decides that reading gives people much knowledge and makes all the books from Mama G’s library disappear.
The show on Saturday, May 1 starts at 2pm with tickets priced at £13 for Adults and £9 for children.
World War One history event – Blaenavon
Why not take a step back in time with this World War I event at the Blaenavon Ironworks on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2 between 11am and 4pm?
Expect living history, weaponry displays, a military hospital, working blacksmith demonstrations, plus storytelling for children.
Tickets are priced at £7.30 for Adults, £5.10 for Children, under 5s are free along with Cadw members.
Big Banquet – Caldicot
The Big Banquet returns to Caldicot Castle for the second weekend of half-term on Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2.
The Big Banquet will bring its unique mix of gravity-defying high-wire acts, family circus fun and the best street food that Wales has to offer.
Big Banquet tickets are priced at £5 for adults and free for children under 16 and are on sale now.
