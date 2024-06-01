Whitsun half-term began on Monday, May 27 and lasts until Friday, May 31 with parents looking for ways to entertain the kids for the half-term weekend.

We look at the top five events and activities to do this weekend across Gwent and the surrounding area.

Judgement Day - Cardiff

See the Dragons face the Scarlets in one big event at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, June 1

Dragons will face Scarlets before Cardiff face the Ospreys at the Cardiff City Stadium. Picture: NQ Staff (Image: newsquest)

The match will kick off at 3 pm before Cardiff takes on the Ospreys in a doubleheader.

Tickets for the match are priced at £25 for adults and £10 for Juniors.

Plastic Fantastic Party – Tredegar

Do you have a daughter who is a huge Barbie fan? Then Bedwellty House & Park are hosting a Barbie-themed party on Saturday, June 1.

Bedwellty House & Park are hosting a Barbie-themed party on Saturday, June 1. Picture: Canva/ Alamy Stock Photo/PA (Image: Canva/ Alamy Stock Photo/PA)It will have dancing, games, a sing-along, and Barbie makeovers, with a pink dress code.

The cost will be £20 per child (under 12s) and £10 per adult.

The Magic Bookmark – Newport

Families are invited to the Riverfront Theatre to see Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Mama G in a brand-new panto adventure.

The Magic Bookmark will be at the Riverfront Theatre on Saturday, June 1. Picture: Newport Live (Image: Newport Live)See classic panto villain Book Worm, which decides that reading gives people much knowledge and makes all the books from Mama G’s library disappear.

The show on Saturday, May 1 starts at 2pm with tickets priced at £13 for Adults and £9 for children.

World War One history event – Blaenavon

Why not take a step back in time with this World War I event at the Blaenavon Ironworks on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2 between 11am and 4pm?

See war history come to life at Blaenavon Ironworks on Saturday, June 1. Picture: Christinsleyphotography (Image: christinsleyphotography)

Expect living history, weaponry displays, a military hospital, working blacksmith demonstrations, plus storytelling for children.

Tickets are priced at £7.30 for Adults, £5.10 for Children, under 5s are free along with Cadw members.

Big Banquet – Caldicot

The Big Banquet returns to Caldicot Castle for the second weekend of half-term on Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2.

street food and circus festival returning to iconic castle. Picture: Matt Appleby Consulting limited (Image: Matt Appleby Consulting Limited)The Big Banquet will bring its unique mix of gravity-defying high-wire acts, family circus fun and the best street food that Wales has to offer.

Big Banquet tickets are priced at £5 for adults and free for children under 16 and are on sale now.