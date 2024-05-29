Declan Thomas was arrested following the Cardiff City v Bristol City game on October 28, 2023.

Thomas, 21, took a leading role in disorder at a temporary road closure and some of his behaviour can be seen on police Body Worn Video.

He is seen wielding a cone and swinging it round - as well as using it in a stabbing motion against a wall of police.

Thomas, of Heol Derw, Ebbw Vale, has now received a Football Banning Order.

The temporary closure was in place to allow home and away supporters to make their way from the stadium safely.

Thomas’ drunken and aggressive behaviour meant there was a delay in lifting the cordon, inconveniencing hundreds of fans and the wider community.

He pleaded guilty to affray at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, May 17.

Thomas was issued with a three-year Football Banning Order and 14-month custodial sentence, suspended for 24 months.

He must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work, abstain from alcohol for 120 days and pay £337 costs / surcharge.

As part of the order, Thomas must not enter any premises for the purpose of attending any football matches in the United Kingdom which are regulated for the purposes of the Football Spectators Act 1989.

When football matches are being played outside the United Kingdom, he must report to a named police station and surrender his passport.

PC Christian Evans, from South Wales Police, said:

“The overwhelming majority of people who attend the Cardiff City Stadium behave responsibly and enjoy a safe experience.

“But whenever there is evidence of football-related disorder we always pursue those responsible in order that appropriate action is taken.

“I hope this court results sends out a clear message that similar behaviour will not be tolerated at the Cardiff City Stadium.”

