Both mature ash trees have been identified, by a tree surgeon, as infected with ash dieback.

A report by Robert Richards of Torfaen Tree Consultancy has recommended both trees are felled “as a matter of urgency” but suggested any work is delayed until September so observations for nesting birds can be carried out, pending advice from Torfaen Borough Council’s ecologist.

The application has been made by Hilary Wilcox, of Five Locks Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran and is being considered by planners.