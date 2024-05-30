A HOUSEHOLDER has asked for permission to chop down two protected trees in her garden that is part of the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal bank.
Both mature ash trees have been identified, by a tree surgeon, as infected with ash dieback.
A report by Robert Richards of Torfaen Tree Consultancy has recommended both trees are felled “as a matter of urgency” but suggested any work is delayed until September so observations for nesting birds can be carried out, pending advice from Torfaen Borough Council’s ecologist.
The application has been made by Hilary Wilcox, of Five Locks Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran and is being considered by planners.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here