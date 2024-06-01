A former café with around 600 square feet of space in the retail unit has been listed on property sites.

The sale of the café, located in the heart of Blackwood town, includes all fixtures and fittings necessary for the continuation of the café business, with an estimated value of £10,000.

The café, Le Café, is still in operation. (Image: Rightmove)

Kitchen at the café (Image: Rightmove)

Agents have said "the ground floor retail unit currently operates as a successful café, generating an impressive annual income of approximately £75,000."

Above the retail unit lies a two-bedroom maisonette which again could serve as a second stream of income if leased out as it is at the moment.

One of the two-bedrooms above the café (Image: Rightmove)

The site of 'Le Café' which is hailed as a successful business in the area (Image: Rightmove)

Address: 103 High Street, Blackwood, NP12 1PN

Looking for a blank canvas for your shop? Look no further than this commercial property, located a stones throw away from Virginia Park in Caerphilly.

Blank canvas of commercial site in Caerphilly (Image: Rightmove)

Blank canvas of commercial site in Caerphilly (Image: Rightmove)

The property is offered with a main shop area with an open plan space, double-glazed doors, ceiling spotlights, radiators, power points installed, and bare walls which would suit any aesthetic.

The property also has an one-bedroom flat upstairs, which currently has tenants living there.

Garden / rear parking (Image: Rightmove)

Shop front (Image: Rightmove)

The garden to the rear provides space for parking.

Address: Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly

A former Barclays bank site located on Blackwood High Street is up for sale and set over three floors.

The property has a total of 5510 square feet over three storeys, with the ground floor area fitted out to provide a banking hall, with additional customer service areas and offices.

Former Barclays bank site, set over three storeys (Image: Rightmove)

The first and second floor are currently fitted to provide office space, male and female WCs, and staff room facilities with additional attic and basement areas for more storage spaces.

Former Barclays bank site (Image: Rightmove)

Address: 85 High Street, Blackwood NP12 1ZA