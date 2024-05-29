Josh Overall, 32 has now been arrested and returned to prison.

He received a nine-year extended sentence comprising six years in custody with a three-year extended licence period at Swansea Crown Court in October 2021.

He also has links to Swansea. Police launched an appeal to find Overall after he failed to return to HMP Prescoed, Monmouthshire on Friday, May 24.

Officers say that he has been found and returned to the prison authorities.

Gwent Police share the following statement: “Josh Overall, 32, who failed to return to HMP Prescoed, Monmouthshire, on Friday 24 May, has been found.



“He’s been returned to the prison authorities.”

The force thanked the public for sharing their appeal.