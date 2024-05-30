Jayme Bacon, from TPG Disableaids, joins us to discuss the variations between mobility scooters, how to identify the best scooter for you and how advisors can assist you.

Things to look out for

Before setting your heart on a particular mobility scooter, it’s important to make sure you have a clear idea of what you need. Your personal circumstances will dictate the best type of scooter for you – a good place to start is deciding on a Class Two or Class Three scooter.

“Class Two mobility scooters can travel up to speeds of four miles per hour (mph) and are only allowed on pavements, apart from crossing the road,” explains Jayme. “They can also be taken on public transport due to their smaller size compared to Class Three scooters. The Class Three models can travel up to eight mph and are allowed on the roads, and as such tend to be quite large.”

Comfort is one area not to underestimate, especially if you plan on longer journeys over difficult terrain. The tiller is the control centre of the scooter with the steering wheel, joysticks and drive controls. “All of the scooters that we stock all have adjustable tillers for greater comfort,” reveals Jayme.

Don’t forget that you’ll need somewhere waterproof at home to store your scooter, and charge it up whilst you aren’t using it. “Size is an important factor that you’ll need to take into account,” adds Jayme. “Smaller models provide increased portability, but smaller wheels make traversing more difficult and smaller batteries impact your range.”

Matching the scooter to your needs

Ensure that your scooter meets your own very specific requirements and environment. Various models will have features suited to certain users, as Jayme says: “A good example would be if you experience back problems, it would be a good idea to consider a scooter with suspension. It’s vital to double check the maximum weight each model can carry and choose accordingly.

“If you live in an area with lots of kerbs to negotiate, then you’ll need a scooter with a reasonable ride height which will help you climb kerbs where necessary. Areas that are very hilly will also have an impact on the scooter’s range and speed.

“These technical aspects are much easier to solve with an experienced advisor nearby to guide you through the process. Our experts in the showroom will listen attentively to your personal needs, answer any questions you may have and help you select the ideal scooter for you.

How to make your final decision

In order to purchase a mobility scooter that truly works best for you, it’s crucial that you visit a proper showroom so that your needs can be properly assessed. Fully online purchases cannot give you the information you need to make a properly informed choice.

TPG Disableaids offer a range of scooters from several leading manufacturers, and alongside the showroom they also provide free home visits with no sales pressure. “We want all of our customers to leave happy and with the product they wanted,” shares Jayme.

“Our main showroom in Plough Lane, Hereford is open from 9am to 5pm on Monday to Friday, and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays. In addition to supplying you with a suitable scooter, we provide a full service back up available seven days a week. It’s very important that you receive the aftercare and support that you need.”

To find out more or browse TPG Disableaids’ range of mobility scooters, visit tpg-disableaids.co.uk or call 01432 351666.