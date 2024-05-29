Gwent Police put out an appeal to find Josh Overall, 32, who failed to return to HMP Prescoed in Monmouthshire, on Friday 24 May.

The police force have confirmed that the 32-year-old from Swansea has now been found and returned to the prison authorities.

Gwent Police thanked those that shared their appeal to help locate him.