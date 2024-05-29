“Drunken bully” Matthew Gauntlett from Pontypool dragged the woman out of their tent and assaulted her while they were on a camping trip in Somerset.

The couple had earlier argued after his now ex-partner saw a message on the defendant’s phone in which someone asked, “Fancy a sh*g?”

Gauntlett denied it was directed at him and became angry with her following another incident, Newport Crown Court was told.

Hannah Friedman, prosecuting, said: “The defendant appeared to be bothered after some boys had bought her a drink as it was her birthday.

“Later on he called her a ‘sl*g’ and told her to get out of the tent.

“He pulled her out and punched her in the eye.”

The woman received hospital treatment after suffering swelling and bruising around her eye socket.

This attack took place two months after Gauntlett had headbutted her to the nose causing swelling.

That was following a row over white powder found in the defendant’s pocket he said was “speed”.

In a victim personal statement she said: “I still have various issues and problems since being assaulted.

“I had perfect vision in this left eye prior to the assault and I've lost all vision in this.

“I’m afraid I won’t be able to drive anymore which causes me great anxiety and stress at the thought of having my driving licence taken away from me.”

Gauntlett, 38, of The Avenue, Garndiffaith pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

They occurred in February and April 2023.

The defendant had one previous conviction for theft in 2003.

Kevin Seal representing Gauntlett said: “He did not want her to suffer in the way she has.”

He added that his client was “ashamed” of his behaviour.

The judge, Recorder Mark Powell, told the defendant: “You behaved in a drunken, bullying, violent and controlling way.”

He said he was going to suspend Gauntlett’s prison sentence because he had already served the equivalent of a 16-month sentence.

The defendant had been remanded in custody ever since his arrest last September.

The 24-month jail sentence was suspended for 24 months.

Gauntlett will have to attend an accredited anti-domestic violence programme and completer six sessions of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was made the subject of an eight-year restraining order and has to pay a £187 surcharge.