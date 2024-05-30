Around nine million drivers were caught speeding between 2019 and 2023 across the entire UK with 2.1 million of those recorded during last year alone.

These "alarming" figures come from data released by Confused.com following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to UK police forces.

North Wales nation's worst for speeding over last 5 years

North Wales was the worst area in Wales for speeding offences over the past five years.

According to the FOI, 272,413 drivers were caught speeding in the area between 2019 and 2023.

The equates to over half recorded across all of Wales in the same time frame.

The most common speed broken across Wales over the last five years was found to be 30mph, with 189,662 drivers caught travelling over the limit - 93,000 caught in 2023 alone.

More than 167,000 drivers were also caught exceeding limits of 50mph or higher over the past 5 years.

Confused.com said the data was "alarming" and "real cause for concern" especially considering the figures could have been higher as not all drivers get caught every time they speed.

It’s a similar picture across the UK, as the data gathered by Confused.com showed more than nine million drivers were caught speeding between 2019 and 2023 - 2.1 million of those recorded during last year alone.

Motor expert at Confused.com, Louise Thomas, said: "More than two million drivers were caught speeding last year, so there’s no denying that it’s still a problem on our roads.

"Why do so many drivers choose to ignore road signs and their speedometers?

“Our latest research found that drivers speed for a variety of reasons. This includes exceeding the limit because they don’t agree with the speed of the zone, or because they know the roads will be quiet.

"But you should never risk speeding at any time. Not only is there a risk for your safety, but for other road users too.

"Your future as a driver could also be impacted, with risk of disqualification from driving altogether, or new financial burdens as a result."

The main reason's drivers speed, according to a Confused.com survey, are:

Not knowing the speed limit (32%)

Driving with the flow of traffic at the time (28%)

Thinking there wouldn’t be police or cameras (14%)

Being distracted (12%)

Being in a rush to get to work (11%)

The most common road to be caught speeding on was in a built up area (51%) including the likes of residential roads, and near houses, schools and hospitals.

What is the penalty for speeding?





The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and 3 penalty points added to your licence, according to GoSafe.

You may be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but no penalty points will be added to your licence.

South Wales Police adds: "Receiving 12 or more points within three years may disqualify you from driving.

"If you’re a newly qualified driver and receive six points during the first two years after passing your test, your licence will automatically be cancelled (revoked).

"To get it back you’ll need to apply and pay for a new provisional licence and pass both theory and practical tests again."