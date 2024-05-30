Residents are invited to share their opinions on a proposed new walking and cycling link between Llanfoist and Castle Meadows, Abergavenny.

The purpose of this link is to enhance safety and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists between Llanfoist and the forthcoming Llanfoist foot and cycle bridge.

In order for this goal to materialise, Monmouthshire County Council proposes to expand the existing footway on the eastern side of Merthyr Road.

There are also plans for creating or advancing crossing facilities across Merthyr Road and Coopers Way, and revamping the existing junction at The Cutting and Merthyr Road.

Following this route, travellers can continue their journey by visiting Castle Meadows and Ysbytty Fields and ultimately reaching Abergavenny Town Centre and Abergavenny Rail Station.

The council's key objectives for this scheme include offering a secure route for pedestrians, cyclists, and individuals with mobility issues.

They intend to make eco-friendly transport options more appealing, thereby minimising the dependence on private car use.

Further improvements in highway crossing facilities are expected for those with mobility impairments within Llanfoist.

Monmouthshire County Council's cabinet member for climate change and the environment, Cllr Catrin Maby, said: "The Llanfoist Links will provide residents with a safer, more economical and healthier way to travel between Abergavenny and Llanfoist while also having a positive impact on the environment.

"Your opinion matters; this is your opportunity to give us feedback."

This is part of the council's Active Travel Strategy, which advocates for journeys of three miles or less, and aims to make walking, wheeling and cycling the primary choice for shorter journeys.

To achieve this, there’s a plan to fund the project by Welsh Government with support from Transport for Wales.

To eliminate obstacles to walking, wheeling, and cycling, council officers are studying options like managing access with self-closing gates instead of using cattle grids at access points to the Castle Meadows site.

Monmouthshire County Council pledges to continue its efforts with the community, key stakeholders and Transport for Wales to improve accessibility and achieve the best result for those making sustainable journeys.

You can share your thoughts by visiting the Mon Life website before June 28, 2024.