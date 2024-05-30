The event was held to thank them for their dedicated service towards providing nurturing homes for children in care.

It was held as part of the Foster Care Fortnight (May 13 to 26) and was a communal gathering where Monmouthshire County Council expressed gratitude for the carers' exceptional work.

Foster Care Fortnight, an annual campaign by the Fostering Network, serves to increase awareness about the need for foster carers and highlights their life-altering impact.

With nearly 200 children in care in Monmouthshire, a number of them are placed in distant homes or children’s shelters due to an ongoing scarcity of foster homes in the county.

The council has cited a target to recruit more than 30 new foster families by 2027 to ensure children can stay within their community.

Displaying an inclusive approach, the council invites individuals from diverse backgrounds to contemplate becoming foster carers.

Specifically, those capable of providing a home to siblings, babies, children with additional needs, and teenagers are particularly encouraged to reach out.

With their commitment, Foster Wales Monmouthshire keeps children in their communities, closer to the environments relevant to them.

Those feeling the call to make a significant difference in a child's life and seeking more information on fostering within Monmouthshire are urged to contact the team.

Prospective carers can reach out for an initial discussion via the council's website.