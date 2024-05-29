Verified by B Lab, which is behind the B Corp movement, it demonstrates that Rogerstone-based Tiny Rebel meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability alongside a commitment to goals beyond shareholder value.

B Corp Certification assesses the entirety of a business’ operations and currently covers five main impact areas: governance, workers, community, environment and customers. The certification process is rigorous, with companies required to reach a score of 80 points in the B Impact Assessment while providing evidence of responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity, and corporate transparency.

A business must also legally embed their commitment to purpose as well as profit in their company articles.

With a B Corp score of 86.9, Tiny Rebel is now part of a growing community of more than 8,000 businesses globally which have certified as B Corps. The B Corp community in the UK is one of the largest and fastest-growing in the world, with more than 1,700 companies spanning a range of different industries and sizes. Names include The Guardian, Innocent Drinks, Patagonia, Finisterre, Elemis, and Sipsmith Gin.

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tiny Rebel to the B Corp community. We know that Tiny Rebel is going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward.”

Brad Cummings, CEO and co-founder of Tiny Rebel, said: “We’re super proud to finally be a B Corp. It’s something we’ve always wanted to do and fits in completely with how we view ourselves as a brand.

"Certifying as a B Corp isn’t the easiest and most straightforward thing to do but we were completely committed to doing it as we totally believe that business should always be used as a force for good."