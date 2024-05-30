Pupils from Gilwern Primary School exchanged ideas with Monmouthshire County Council leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby on how to improve school lunches.

The feedback forms part of a larger county-wide dialogue organised by the council and the Monmouthshire Food Partnership.

Input has also been gathered from parents, teachers and organisations such as Size of Wales and The Cookalong Clwb.

Over the course of her visit to Gilwern, Cllr Brocklesby discussed the school's menu with a pupil group.

She informed them of the Welsh Government's efforts to ensure healthy meals in primary education and listened to the pupils' thoughts on the current options.

Cllr Brocklesby said: "It was wonderful to hear the pupils’ opinions on their meals.

"The need to provide a nutritious meal in all our schools is vital to the way we support education across the board and to the wider wellbeing of the county’s children."

Further topics like the importance of fresh, seasonal choices and the impact of food choices on deforestation were also tabled.

The pupils' suggestions will make a difference to the new school menus, which will be implemented county-wide very soon, according to Cllr. Brocklesby.

For more on the upcoming menus set to launch on Tuesday, June 4, visit the Monmouthshire County Council website.