The Big Splash festival in Newport, to be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21, 2024, is a free outdoor arts festival that is calling all those who are interested in performing or volunteering to "join in the fun and get involved".

Organised by the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre and Newport Live and described as 'a slice of Covent Garden in Newport', Big Splash will kickstart summer with "live music, street theatre, dance performances, workshops, crafts, and activities."

Performers at the Big Splash in Newport (Image: Newport Live)

Last year, it brought a surge of colour and energy to Newport streets, featuring participation from local artists and community groups.

This year promises to be more spectacular, with the centre of Newport morphing into an immense outdoor stage featuring pop-up performance zones in key areas such as John Frost Square, Friars Walk, Commercial Street, and the River Walkway.

Organisers of this summer festival said: "Volunteers help support the delivery of the Big Splash festival.

"You'll assist with various tasks such as guiding performers, ensuring smooth operations in your zone, helping attendees, and representing The Riverfront and Newport Live.

Volunteers at the Big Splash in Newport (Image: Newport Live)

"We are looking for enthusiastic, friendly, and reliable individuals aged 18+ who are eager to be part of a local team, develop skills in the outdoor arts sector, gain new experiences, support their career development, and help bring fantastic arts experiences to the community.

"Don’t miss your chance to be part of something special."

Visit The Riverfront Theatre’s website and fill in the application form for either volunteering or performing

Partly funded by the Arts Council Wales, Newport Now BID, Friars Walk, Newport Transport, and Newport Live, Big Splash 2024 is supported by Tin Shed Theatre Company, The Place, Alacrity Foundation, Mercure Hotel, Urban Circle, and Waterstones.