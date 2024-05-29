The 33-year-old dancing professional has come under fire, facing allegations about his teaching methods from stars such as Amanda Abbington.

Giovanni refuted he was 'abusive' or 'threatening' toward his former female dance partners on the show.

A BBC spokesperson told The Sun: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

Strictly's Giovanni Pernice takes aim at former dance partner Amanda Abbington as he 'likes' comment about her 'not being mentally strong enough' to compete on the show with him https://t.co/PUdIHJcbWs — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 29, 2024

"Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high-profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

"If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.

"This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint - that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.

"Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned."

Former Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis also recently ‘distanced’ herself from the embattled dancer.