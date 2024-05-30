There are over 30 million UK postal addresses registered on the Royal Mail's Postal Address File with new locations being added to the database all of the time.

When you change address, it's "absolutely essential" that you have the correct address and postcode, a spokesperson for the Royal Mail advises.

The expert added: "There can be considerable problems if your details aren’t on the file or up to date."

Here's how you can register a new address with Royal Mail.

Royal Mail is usually informed about new developments and when they are capable of receiving post from their postal officers.

Postal officers "capture details of thousands of address changes every year whilst out on their walks," the Royal Mail explained.

However, in some cases, the householder might know that an address is ready to receive mail or has changed before anyone else does.

When this happens, Royal Mail recommends contacting them directly.

The postal service added: "Whether for a business or residential address, simply use the short online form on our website to report it to our Address Maintenance Team".

Customers are urged to use the Royal Mail's online form to report:

details of changes to a business name

properties being converted into separate dwellings

missing, incorrect or incomplete addresses

However, the Royal Mail explained that if your request relates to the change of property name or street name, you will need to contact your Local Authority, as they are solely responsible for this.

What happens after you register a new address with Royal Mail?





Once you have submitted your form, you will get an email from the Address Maintenance Team to confirm that they’ve received your request and that they are working on it for you.

You'll then receive another email within two working days to confirm the outcome of our investigation, or in some cases, to request further information.

Changes to PAF can take up to five days to come into effect before they appear on the Royal Mail’s Postcode Finder.

However, the Royal Mail notes that it will take longer for the PAF changes to filter out to other organisations.