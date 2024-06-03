Inspectors from Estyn visited Eveswell Primary School after ten years in February 2024, having last paid them a visit in 2014.

Inspectors said the school, located on Chepstow Road in Newport, is "highly successful in developing a calm and positive environment in which its pupils flourish."

The Estyn team said staff "know their pupils well, which they use to support their pupils very well and use this information effectively to support them with their well-being and to make robust academic progress."

The report highlights pupils positive attitudes to learning, and how they "feel safe and happy and know who they can turn to if they need help."

Catherine Barnett, headteacher at Eveswell Primary School and federated Somerton Primary School, said the "whole school community is very pleased to have achieved a very positive Estyn report."

Eveswell Primary School (Image: Google Maps)

Ms Barnett added: "We are delighted that inspectors recognised Eveswell Primary as a happy, safe and welcoming school where relationships between staff and pupils are outstanding.

""Staff encourage pupils to celebrate the diversity of their community and develop an understanding of the heritage of Wales."

Inspectors at Estyn praised how the staff have "developed creative and vibrant learning environments to stimulate and challenge pupils."

Leadership opportunities

One aspect of the report said: "Through the leadership opportunities they have, pupils have a voice in shaping their school during the time they are there and for the future.

"Over many years, leaders have been successful in creating a school that places a firm regard on high expectations, teamworking and continual improvement.

"As a result of this, staff are keen to continue to develop their professional knowledge and support other schools who are keen to improve, such as through the development of the Curriculum for Wales and its work with a local university."

The headteacher at the school, Ms Barnett, said: "Pupils enjoy many opportunities to learn through exciting, real-life experiences.

"The fact that they undertake their work with such enthusiasm and gusto makes us very proud.

"Our pupils are a credit to the school and to their families."

Estyn recommends

Eveswell Primary School has been advised to draw up an action plan to address their recommendation following the visit.

This is what the Estyn inspectors recommend (Image: File)

In the report, the Estyn team recommended the school to "refine teaching to ensure that pupils have enough opportunities to apply their skills more regularly in challenging contexts."

Ms Barnett said: "The report recognises the hard work of pupils, staff, governors and leaders over many years to ensure that pupils make strong progress both academically and with aspects of well-being. Our pupils take a lead in improving our school in so many ways. They are confident, hard-working and inspirational.

"The report evidences our high expectations and continual self-evaluation and improvement.

"We will continue on our journey of curriculum development and refinement to ensure that Eveswell maintains these high standards and that our pupils continue to go from strength to strength."

About the school

Eveswell Primary School has 486 pupils on roll, with 72 nursery classes, and 16.8% of pupils that are eligible for free school meals over a three-year average.

The full Estyn report can be found here.