A MAN accused of selling cocaine at a music festival in Chepstow has appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.
Vinnie Mortlock, 20, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug on Friday, May 24.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on June 24.
Mortlock, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody.
